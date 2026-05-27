Streamer DeenTheGreat Booked on Attempted Robbery Charge

DeenTheGreat is spending at least some of his Wednesday behind bars instead of on a live stream ... because the influencer boxer was arrested in Miami-Dade County.

According to jail records, obtained by TMZ, Deen -- whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz -- was booked Wednesday morning and is currently being processed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Records show he was arrested on a charge of robbery/strongarm/attempt ... with bond still listed as "to be set."

The streamer's been known to collab with famed looksmaxxer Clavicular, but built his online following with viral live streams, internet beefs and influencer boxing matches ... becoming one of the more recognizable personalities in the crossover fight world.

Up until late yesterday, DTG was still doing his thing, streaming with Tekashi 6ix9ine ... who Deen might wanna hit up today for an attorney recommendation.

At this point, it's still unclear what led to his arrest.