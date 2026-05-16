Chud The Builder: Judge Dismisses Woman's Harassment Restraining Order Case

She said Chud came to her job in Clarksville, Tennessee, on November 19, 2025, claiming he "recorded our interaction and took it to his Twitter, exposing my work location and lying about me assaulting him and refusing help, which created a major following of harassment towards me and my job."



She said after Chud left, the harassment escalated "to social media daily since." Yashmine asked the court to keep him away from her and to order him to take down all social media posts about her and to stop talking about her in the future.