Chud The Builder: Judge Dismisses Woman's Harassment Restraining Order Case
Chud The Builder Woman Loses Bid For Restraining Order ... Over Alleged Harassment
A woman was shut down in her effort to obtain a restraining order against streamer Chud the Builder, TMZ has learned.
According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a woman named Yashmine Shauntea West filed a petition for a protective order against Chud in November 2025.
Yashmine claimed that Chud -- legal name Dalton Eatherly -- had committed "racial violent behavior." She said he "exposed me on social media ... has created a harassment following."
She said Chud came to her job in Clarksville, Tennessee, on November 19, 2025, claiming he "recorded our interaction and took it to his Twitter, exposing my work location and lying about me assaulting him and refusing help, which created a major following of harassment towards me and my job."
She said after Chud left, the harassment escalated "to social media daily since." Yashmine asked the court to keep him away from her and to order him to take down all social media posts about her and to stop talking about her in the future.
On December 2, the court dismissed the case after finding out Yashmine was not a domestic abuse victim, a stalking victim, or a sexual assault victim ... and had not presented sufficient evidence to back up her claims.
As TMZ previously reported, authorities arrested Chud after a shooting outside the Clarksville Courthouse outside Nashville earlier this week. The streamer is being held on a $1.25 million bond on charges related to the shooting.