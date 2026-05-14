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Chud The Builder Courthouse Shooting Chaos Caught on Camera, Watch Video

Chud The Builder Video Shows Chaos After Courthouse Shooting

By TMZ Staff
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Controversial streamer Chud the Builder has been charged in connection with Wednesday's shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse ... and new video shows the tail end of the altercation and the wild aftermath.

As TMZ reported ... the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced Chud -- real name Dalton Eatherly -- was charged and booked for criminal attempt: murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. 

In new video posted on X ... you can see as soon as shots were fired ... authorities rush to the scene as both men involved in the physical dispute fall to the ground. The video was taken from a building next to the courthouse, and those witnesses thought for sure one of the men was killed.

Chud the Builder Wounded in Self-Inflicted Shooting
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On Wednesday afternoon ... officers responded to a call of "shots fired" outside the Montgomery County Courthouse and detained two men who got into a fight that escalated into gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

The men suffered bullet wounds, with one being transported to a local hospital and the other treated at the scene. Both were listed in stable condition.

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