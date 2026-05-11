Streamer Chud The Builder Arrested Causing Scene at Nashville Steakhouse, Cops Say

Cops Say He Refused to Pay After Disrupting Diners

Steak Night Goes Off The Grill ...

Play video content Video: Chud The Builder Taken Away in Cuffs After Nashville Steakhouse Incident

A popular streamer known as Chud the Builder allegedly beefed with steakhouse staff after they told him to stop livestreaming ... and cops say things got well-done ugly.

According to police affidavits, obtained by TMZ, the influencer -- real name Dalton Eatherly -- was arrested in Nashville after allegedly causing a massive scene inside Bob’s Steak & Chop at the Omni Hotel.

Cops say Eatherly showed up Saturday night and began livestreaming while dining ... despite staff allegedly warning him not to disrupt service or film content inside the restaurant while other customers were eating.

Eatherly allegedly ordered two full entrees, appetizers and drinks totaling $371.55 before employees realized he had continued streaming anyway.

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Police claim things escalated fast once staff confronted him ... alleging he started "making racial statements, yelling, screaming, and otherwise creating a scene" in the restaurant.

The affidavits say his behavior disrupted other diners and interfered with normal restaurant operations ... with cops describing the outburst as "disorderly in nature" and serving "no lawful purpose."

The docs also claim Eatherly refused to pay for the meal after eating it ... allegedly telling staff, "I'm not paying if you are kicking me out."

According to cops, there was "no bona fide offer of payment" for the nearly $400 tab ... and officers determined there was probable cause for theft of services and disorderly conduct charges.