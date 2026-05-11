Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Shaved Head, With Inspiration From Britney Spears

Bhad Bhabie’s got a brand new look ... and apparently she's feeling a whole lotta Britney Spears energy with it!

The rapper hopped on IG Sunday to show off her fresh chop ... and tucked in at the end of the photo dump was a throwback snap of Britney from her iconic "...Baby One More Time" era.

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Now, BB's not exactly rocking the full schoolgirl pigtail setup Brit made famous back in the day -- but clearly she felt like the vibe was there, and she wanted fans to know it.

This also isn't the first time Danielle's shown love to the pop princess either ... last month she posted Britney's infamous shaved-head pic from 2007, so safe to say the inspiration runs deep.