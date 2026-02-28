Bhad Bhabie Shares 'Bad News' About Cancer Battle

... But God Has the Last Say

Bhad Bhabie gave fans a devastating health update Saturday ... she insinuated her battle with a form of blood cancer isn't over.

The "Gucci Flip Flop" rapper posted on X ... "Bad news from my doctor yesterday, god has the last say so not my cancer."

Bhabie first spoke about her cancer diagnosis in November 2024, responding to fans who noticed an apparent weight loss. She named her "cancer medication" as the reason she was shedding pounds, and a family source later confirmed to TMZ that she was battling cancer and being cared for by a doctor.

BB didn't reveal the type of cancer she had until January 2025 when she told fans her white blood cell count is high, which is a sign of some blood cancers or bone marrow disorders.

Still ... BB never let her cancer diagnosis stop her from living her life -- she even got a nose job last year with her doctor's approval.

The "cash me outside" originator did receive backlash from fans, but didn't seem to care. "This is my face. I didn’t like it so I fixed it," she clapped back on her Story, adding that those who care about her face are "crazy."

She also had time to hit the studio last year to create a diss track about Alabama Barker. In case you need a refresher, the 2 went at it in early 2025 ... throwing insults back and forth through song and social media.