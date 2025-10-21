Bhad Bhabie's Dad Says Every Claim About Him in 'Honest' Is a 'Complete Lie'

Bhad Bhabie's dad Ira Peskowitz says her new song "Honest" is anything but ... in a new interview with TMZ.

In the song, BB suggests her dad didn't want her in his life ... and only wanted to get in touch after she became famous, rapping, "I hope he wastes away. What kind of father sacrifices a relationship for 20K."

Ira clapped back, saying, "Every one of those statements is a complete lie. I didn't sell her for $20,000. I was trying to be part of her life way before 'Dr. Phil' and right before she went on 'Dr. Phil.' I have documentation to show that I tried to get her into a program to try to help her out."

According to Ira, Bhabie's version of what happened comes straight from her mom feeding her untruths about him. He says it's a consequence of parental alienation.

Ira explained ... "A narcissist, or other people, they alienate a child by saying so many negative things about the other."

In fact, Ira told us he's one of the few people he thinks BB can actually trust ... "I don't want my daughter's money. Everybody else is manipulating my daughter for money, and she knows it."

While Ira believes the claims made in the song add up to defamation, he says he has no interest in suing his own daughter.