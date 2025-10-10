Bhad Bhabie Fights With Baby Daddy Le Vaughn in Dramatic Tour Video

Play video content YouTube/@bhadbhabie

Bhad Bhabie and her baby daddy Le Vaughn can't seem to make anything go smoothly ... because the simple act of climbing on a tour bus turned into a dramatic scene.

Check out this footage Bhad Bhabie uploaded from her latest vlog ... she's in her pajamas screaming at Le Vaughn in a parking lot, begging him to get on a bus.

There's some pushing and shoving but it's mostly just Bhad Bhabie nagging Le Vaughn to get the show on the road ... he seems to be toying with her, running away from her and then pausing to smoke.

Bhad Bhabie gets super dramatic here, and Le Vaughn tells her to calm down ... and when he finally gets on the bus, he gets in the driver's seat ... and that sets BB off again.

Some parts of the footage are cringeworthy, but Bhad Bhabie seemingly wants people to see it all ... she posted it herself on her YouTube channel.

At one point, she even breaks down crying.

We've seen plenty of drama between Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn during their relationship ... just last month she was on camera, crying that he allegedly caused the death of their unborn child.

Le Vaugn responded by calling Bhad Bhabie a "schizophrenic."

Bhad Bhabie's vowed to leave Le Vaughn multiple times over the years, but they always seem to end up back together.

Unclear when this video was shot, but it looks fairly recent ... it was posted this week and mentions tour stops in Portland, Oregon and in Washington.