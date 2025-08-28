Bhad Bhabie's Mom Called Cops on Daughter's Friend After Alleged Argument

Bhad Bhabie's mom could be facing legal trouble after getting into it with one of her daughter's friends, and calling the cops .. and now, that friend's thinking about pressing charges.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Barbara Bregoli got a security alert earlier this month indicating someone was in the master bedroom at Bhabie's Florida house.

Sources tell us Bhad Bhabie and her mother live separately, but the mother and daughter apparently co-own the house where the alarm was triggered.

BB was at home in California, nowhere near the action.

Cops say Barbara rushed to the FL house, and allegedly got into an argument with Bhabie's pal Ricky ... one that was intense enough for her to call the police.

During that call, we're told Barbara informed cops she was carrying a gun.

Ricky also called cops and waited for them to arrive. Officers say Bhad Bhabie told them she signed off on Ricky being at the house, and he'd actually been staying there for several months.

Our sources say Ricky felt threatened by Barbara, and he's now waffling back and forth on whether he wants to press charges.

Sources familiar with the situation say Danielle regularly has friends who stay at her Florida home, even when she's away. Barbara lives 45 minutes away in another house, but we're told she doesn't like the people who are staying at this other property.

Our sources say they believe Barbara only went over to the house to harass people and remove them from the house.

Barbara is telling a different story entirely ... sharing photos of her bruised arm and claiming Ricky ripped her phone out of her arm and hurt her. She says she only pulled her gun out after he got "extremely violent" toward her.