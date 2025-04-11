Bhad Bhabie Alleges She Was Molested by Mom's Ex-BF & Another Man, as a Minor

Play video content Dinner With the Don

Bhad Bhabie served up an alarming admission on Ari Fletcher's "Dinner With The Don" podcast ... revealing her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly molested her from the ages of 3 to 6.

According to the rapper-turned-OnlyFans star, the early abuse sparked off a pattern that followed her as her infamy grew into the spotlight.

She also said another person allegedly molested her when she was a minor ... Ari described him as that "big guy that used to be with you" in between voice bleeps, which BB confirmed.

TikTok users have begun doing deep dives to try to figure out who it was.

Bhad Bhabie also said when she was a minor, she had older men who were boyfriends ... but never found the justice she was looking for.

She tells Ari she reported the abuse to her mother, Barbara Bregoli, and the police -- but there was never any punishment. As BB puts it ... "nobody ever goes to jail when it comes to me."

As a troubled teen, Bhad Bhabie was sent to Turn-About Ranch in Escalante, Utah following her viral Dr. Phil "cash me outside" episode that made her a star ... where she says several girls in the program were sexually abused, though she says she herself wasn't.