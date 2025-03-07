Bhad Bhabie Calls Police After Gunmen Try to Break Into her L.A. Home

Bhad Bhabie had a super scary Thursday afternoon ... three gunmen allegedly tried to storm inside the rapper's Los Angeles area home — but she called police and the trio got out of dodge.

What's more, Bhabie's on-and-off BF La Vaughn was also at her house, arriving there just minutes before the armed suspects attempted to break in through a side door, according to our law enforcement sources.

Our sources say either Bhabie or La Vaughn first spotted the perpetrators ... but it was Bhabie who called the cops. Police raced to the scene, but the trespassers were already gone.

A rep for Bhabie confirmed to TMZ that cops visited her home. However, they were following up on leads in relation to Wednesday night's shooting at Sam's Hofbrau strip club near downtown L.A.

TMZ broke the story ... La Vaughn — the father of Bhabie's child -- was shot in the hand after he and some friends got into an altercation with another group at the club.

Police say at least one other person was shot as well, before the suspects fled. Detectives have not made any arrests.

La Vaughn was taken to a medical center, where he posted a video of himself in a hospital bed and flashed his bandaged pinky finger. He was later discharged and is now doing "fine." The other victim also survived.

It's unclear if the strip club shooting is connected to the attempted break-in at Bhabie's home. We've reached out to police for more information, so far no word back.