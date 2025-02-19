Bhad Bhabie Looks Unrecognizable in New Snaps With Blonde Bangs, Makeup

Bhad Bhabie's completely changing up her look ... showing off a new hairstyle and glam makeup look -- just a couple weeks after saying she's moving on from her ex.

The internet personality and rapper shared a selfie Wednesday afternoon of her bleach blonde locks -- with bangs hanging down to the top of her eyes.

Her face is caked in makeup too ... bringing out the fullness of her lips and adding a bit more color to her face.

Bhad's smoldering for the camera in this shot ... and, it's clear she's turning over a new style leaf after turning over another in her love life.

As we told you ... BB says she's completely done with Le Vaughn -- claiming she's never getting back with him.

This came after claims of infidelity started a feud between Bhad Bhabie and Travis Barker's daughter Alabama -- one Bhad Bhabie has repeatedly said she's willing to handle in the streets if Barker's game.

Play video content Instagram / @bhadbhabie

Bhad Bhabie said in December that she was going to break up with Le Vaughn ... but, she changed her mind shortly after and decided to stay with him.