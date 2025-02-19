Bhad Bhabie Looks Unrecognizable in New Snaps With Blonde Bangs, Makeup
Bhad Bhabie Single and Trying New Style ... Changes Makeup, Hair
Bhad Bhabie's completely changing up her look ... showing off a new hairstyle and glam makeup look -- just a couple weeks after saying she's moving on from her ex.
The internet personality and rapper shared a selfie Wednesday afternoon of her bleach blonde locks -- with bangs hanging down to the top of her eyes.
Her face is caked in makeup too ... bringing out the fullness of her lips and adding a bit more color to her face.
Bhad's smoldering for the camera in this shot ... and, it's clear she's turning over a new style leaf after turning over another in her love life.
As we told you ... BB says she's completely done with Le Vaughn -- claiming she's never getting back with him.
This came after claims of infidelity started a feud between Bhad Bhabie and Travis Barker's daughter Alabama -- one Bhad Bhabie has repeatedly said she's willing to handle in the streets if Barker's game.
Bhad Bhabie said in December that she was going to break up with Le Vaughn ... but, she changed her mind shortly after and decided to stay with him.
It's too early to say if this split will stick ... but, for now, it seems fair to say new look, new Bhad Bhabie!