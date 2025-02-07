Bhad Bhabie Shares Video Showing Physical Altercation With Her Mom

A heated exchange went down between Bhad Bhabie and her mother ... with the women coming to blows inside the rapper's home ... and it's all on video.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper just posted and deleted video of herself getting into a physical altercation with her mom, Barbara Bregoli, in her living room ... and it's intense.

The footage shows Bhad Bhabie's mom coming down the stairs and trying to get past a doggy gate before BB comes up from behind and hits her.

A struggle ensues and the fight spills out into the living room as the dogs go crazy ... and it looks like mama bear gets BB in a headlock at one point.

The catalyst here ... Bhad Bhabie says her mom called her late Black friend a "monkey."

Bhad Bhabie shared the footage on her social media, but she cautions ... "Y'all think I condone this s*** I don't."

Sources close to Barbara, however, tell TMZ she never called anyone a racial slur and the video is from last July -- shortly after Danielle released the clip of herself being assaulted by her baby daddy, Le Vaughn.

We hear they were arguing because LV’s mother wanted the "Hi Bich" singer to attend her pal's funeral, but Barbara didn't ... partially due to LV being there and Barbara having issues with the deceased friend. TMZ is told BB -- who attended the funeral against her mom's wishes -- and Barbara have since made up, and even spent Christmas together.

Barbara apparently thinks LV encouraged Bhad Bhabie to release the video and create a fake narrative ... with the ultimate goal of isolating her from her family.