Soulja Boy Says He's Suing Bhad Bhabie for $10 Million After Alabama Barker Claim

Soulja Boy is threatening to come after Bhad Bhabie both legally and physically after the Internet personality made allegedly false claims about his personal life.

Here's the skinny ... in her new diss track "Over Cooked," Bhad Bhabie accused rival Alabama Barker of trying to steal her baby daddy, Le Vaughn, in addition to having intimate relations with both Soulja and Tyga -- who Bhabie claimed got Alabama pregnant.

Both Alabama and Tyga swiftly denied the allegations ... and now, Soulja has entered the chat with a denial of his own.

Soulja took to Instagram Live after the release of "Over Cooked," where he popped off on an expletive-filled rant -- in which he called the 21-year-old a "crackhead" and a "crack baby" for suggesting he hooked up with Travis Barker's daughter.

As he continued, Soulja warned he'd "smack the f*** out of [her]" if she falsely spoke out about him again ... and went as far as to say he was now considering suing her for the hookup rumor.

He added ... "And I'm suing your ass, bitch. And I want all my money, too. Defamation of character. You lied on my name to the Internet. I want $10 million cash."

Later on, Soulja accused Bhabie of making the NSFW claim after he previously denied her own advances.

It's unclear if Soulja really means business with his threat ... but Bhabie has already reuploaded her song, with Soulja and Tyga's names now censored out.

Though, Bhabie indicated in her song that she was bracing herself for some potential legal action ... from Alabama, at the very least.

She rapped at the end of the track ... "You can't put your lawyers on me 'cause everything that I'm sayin' is factual."

A rep for Bhad Bhabie tells TMZ ... “We are aware of the video circulating, but we do not condone any form of violence or threats. While some may view it as a joke or simply entertaining, men threatening women or making light of domestic violence is exactly why these issues are so often dismissed. Even though emotions are high, violence or threats against women should never be the answer."