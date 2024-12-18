Bhad Bhabie Says Alabama Barker Is a Homewrecker, Breaking Up With Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie says she's breaking up with her baby daddy Le Vaughn ... and she says Alabama Barker is to blame.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper ripped into Alabama in a social media rant Wednesday, calling Travis Barker's daughter a "homewrecker" and accusing her of hooking up with Le Vaughn.

Bhad Bhabie says it all started one night when she got drunk with LV and they got into a fight ... she says she called another man and then got into a physical exchange with LV ... ultimately leading to them spending a couple weeks apart.

During this period, Bhad Bhabie says Le Vaughn met Alabama and they started talking ... and she says Alabama invited him over to his house, claiming she has proof he was there.

For her part, Alabama says Le Vaughn deceived her and told her he was someone else and was single ... but Bhad Bhabie's not buying it, pointing out Le Vaughn has her name tattooed on his body.

Bhad Bhabie says Alabama and Le Vaughn have both sent her screenshots of alleged conversations between them ... and BB says some of the stuff LV was saying to AB is unbelievable.

While Bhad Bhabie says she and Le Vaughn are breaking up as a result of all the drama ... he makes an appearance in the video ... casually walking past the camera in the background as BB gets emotional telling her side of the story.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn have a child together, and she says they are still going to live together during the split ... at least for now.

BB says she was friends with Alabama before all this, but now that relationship is over with too.