Bhad Bhabie Says She Wants More Kids After Cancer Treatment

Bhad Bhabie is hoping to expand her brood with boyfriend Le Vaughn ... expressing her desire to have more kids, despite her recent health setback.

The rapper, who is also known as Danielle Bregoli and the "Cash Me Outside" girl, appeared optimistic about her future in a new video posted to social media.

Watch the video ... Le Vaughn -- who filmed the conversation as they snuggled in bed with their daughter Kali Love -- asked the Internet personality point blank if she wanted to have more children in the future ... and received a pretty positive answer.

Bhabie said she'd be happy to have 2 more children with Le Vaughn ... but made it clear their baby boom wouldn't kick off until after she finished treatment.

Though, her beau seemed confused by the comment, asking for her to explain what treatment she was receiving.

She simply repeated ... "We gotta wait until after my medicine."

While Le Vaughn was happy to hear that Bhabie wants a couple more kids, he confessed his desire to have 10 children in total ... which prompted BB to gasp in response. We don't blame her, FWIW.

As TMZ previously reported ... Bhabie sparked concern among her fans after she revealed she was receiving "cancer medicine," which was causing her to lose weight.

Bhabie didn't elaborate on her diagnosis at the time, but a family source later confirmed to TMZ that the rapper was battling cancer and was under the care of a doctor.

Her mom, Barbara Bregoli, later defended Bhabie from those who questioned her diagnosis ... calling skeptics' comments "beyond disgusting."

Bhabie is clearly tuning out the haters right now, choosing instead to focus on her family.