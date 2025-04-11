Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Bieber Throwing Private Coachella Party at Festival Fairgrounds

4:50 PM PT -- Sources tell TMZ, Justin Bieber's party will be held at the Red Bull Mirage ... A new area on the festival grounds.

Justin Bieber's trying something new at Coachella this year ... hosting a private party for his wife and some Hollywood friends ... and it's on the festival fairgrounds.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Justin goes to Coachella every year and this time he thought it would be fun to host his own private event for his friends.

We're told the party is going down tonight ... and it's going to be a fun, private time with Hailey Bieber and their friends.

Justin won't be grabbing the mic and there aren't any performers booked, but that's for a reason ... the festival will still be going on, and Justin and his buddies will be able to hear the music.

Our sources tell us the guest list includes a bunch of celebs from young Hollywood ... including the Jenners, Lori Harvey, Fai Khadra, Yeat, The Kid LAROI, and Zack Bia.

Coachella parties are usually after-hours affairs away from the fairgrounds, but Justin's built different!!! 😤

