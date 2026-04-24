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'Summer House' Alum Luke Gulbranson Says Amanda, West Have No Loyalty

'Summer House' Luke Gulbranson Amanda, West Have No Loyalty!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
luke-gulbranson-kal-04-24-2026
RESPECT THE CODE
Video: 'Summer House's Luke Gulbranson Criticizes Amanda Batula and West Wilson, Says There’s No Loyalty
The TMZ Podcast

"Summer House" alum Luke Gulbranson is a big believer in guy code and girl code ... telling us he doesn't approve of the way West Wilson and Amanda Batula went about getting together.

Luke joined us on the "TMZ Podcast" and we couldn't let him go without asking him about the messy love triangle.

amanda batula west wilson ciara miller summer house getty
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As you know ... West used to date Amanda's costar and close friend, Ciara Miller.

Luke says Amanda and West are breaking the unwritten rules and he says they've shown a shocking lack of loyalty.

summer house cast season 10 sub getty
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The way Luke see it ... Amanda and West should have gone to Ciara first about wanting to start dating each other instead of sneaking around and finally having it out in the open.

And out in the open it shall be as the much-anticipated reunion filmed Thursday... and it seems like everyone's cards will be on the table.

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