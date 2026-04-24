Kyle Cooke Breaks Down Clues to 'Summer House' Reunion Audio Leak, on Video

No Way That Phone Was On Set ...

Someone get Kyle Cooke a tweed cap and a magnifying glass ... because he's here to tell you who he thinks didn't leak the "Summer House" reunion audio.

He took to Instagram Friday to shine some light on the situation ... as someone who was sitting right there for the tense taping.

According to Kyle, this couldn't have been one of the stars sitting on the couches ... because their phones would have to be stuffed behind pillows or between cushions in order to not be caught by cameras.

And he says that -- based off the seating chart -- there's "just no way" the audio from the leak could've been captured by a phone on set.

Remember ... TMZ debunked the theory that he had been axed for turning over the tape, as sources have told us no one had been fired yet.

Kyle continued by exonerating the hair and makeup teams, saying ... "They are stuck in the dressing rooms. They don't get to actually see or hear anything."

The Bravolebrity deduced the leaked audio sounds like someone took their phone and put it next to a speaker that had a live feed of the taping ... noting that only a couple of rooms have monitors, aside from the set itself.

He's unsure of who's behind the leak ... because anyone on the cast and crew would be "literally risking their job" in doing so.

And as far as outsiders ... Kyle says it was a "highly restricted, highly secured" taping, so he's stumped.

He also implied that what we heard wasn't even the most dramatic part of the reunion, saying ... "I don't even know why this clip would've been the one that they share."