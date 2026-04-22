Ciara Miller Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' After Amanda and West Drama

Ciara Miller is trading Hamptons chaos for the ballroom ... 'cause she's officially joined "Dancing with the Stars" ... and the timing couldn't be messier.

ABC/Disney dropped the first big names for Season 35 on Wednesday during Hulu's Get Real House event ... revealing Ciara -- fresh off the "Summer House" friendship fallout heard 'round the Bravoverse -- will compete for the Mirrorball trophy. And Ciara is not the only reality TV queen joining the cast ... "Love Island" and "The Traitors" star Maura Higgins is also lacing up her dancing shoes.

The full celeb cast and pro lineups are still under wraps, but the show's set to return this fall and you already know Ciara's storyline is bringing some serious baggage to the dance floor.

As we've reported ... Ciara's tight friendship with Amanda took a hit after Amanda struck up a romance with West ... Ciara's ex. The relationship went public in March just a couple months after Amanda and Kyle Cooke called it quits on their marriage.

Amanda's already tried to smooth things over, apologizing earlier this month for hurting people while insisting she’s following her heart. She's also made it clear she's not disappearing anytime soon and confirmed she'll face the music at the Summer House reunion.