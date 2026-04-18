Amanda Batula & West Wilson Kiss at Yankees Game

West Wilson and Amanda Batula's love isn’t just a spring training fling ... they're seemingly hitting it out of the park with a date night to watch the Yankees!

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Check it out -- the "Summer House" stars were all cuddled up and cute at Friday night's New York Yankees game against the Kansas City Royals in NYC. They ain't afraid to show their affection for one another either ... passionately locking lips at one point, which was caught on the big screen!

As you know, Amanda and West shocked fans when they confirmed the rumors they were dating last month -- a major strike to Amanda's costar and close friend, Ciara Miller, who previously dated West.

Ciara has since unfollowed both Amanda and West on Instagram.

And, as you know, Amanda was previously married to "Summer House" star Kyle Cooke ... and our sources say he felt totally betrayed by West, who he considered one of his closest pals.

But, he's got a soft spot for Amanda still ... 'cause he said earlier this month he's worried that West is a playboy, and urged fans to go easy on Amanda because she's "not well" and having "dark thoughts."

Earlier this month, Amanda said on IG she's "truly sorry" for disappointing people -- especially those she knows "personally." But, in the same post, she said she's not going to hide away and is going to live her life.

She also promised fans she will tell her side of things at the "Summer House" reunion.