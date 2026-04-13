Amanda Batula & West Wilson Go on Movie Date Amid 'Summer House' Scandal

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson are not sweating the "Summer House" scandal ... they were out and about as a couple over the weekend.

The Bravolebrities were snapped heading to the movies in NYC Sunday night, smiling and enjoying each other's company.

Amanda and West kept things casual and cozy in sweats ... seemingly unfazed by Ciara Miller's subtle shade in her recent Sephora collab.

ICYMI, the lovebirds pulled off a major Bravo betrayal when they confirmed they were dating late last month. That's because Amanda and Ciara were BFFs ... and Ciara and West are exes.

Amanda had mentioned on Instagram last week that she was "truly sorry" for hurting her former friend, but was ready to get back to business as usual.