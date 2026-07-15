Patti LaBelle's MLB All-Star Game National Anthem Performance Gets Mixed Reaction

Patti LaBelle had the honor of singing the national anthem in her hometown before the MLB All-Star Game ... but by the time she hit the final note, social media was already debating her performance.

The 82-year-old "Godmother of Soul" belted out "The Star-Spangled Banner" Tuesday night at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park before the Midsummer Classic. Patti put her own spin on the anthem ... stretching out a few notes and appearing to stumble over a couple of lyrics before powering through to a standing ovation inside the ballpark.

The internet, however, was a whole different crowd. Take a listen ... then you be the judge.

Some viewers weren't feeling the performance at all ... calling it "terrible" and one of the rougher anthem renditions they've heard. Others argued that the song should be left alone rather than personalized with extra vocal runs.

But plenty of fans rushed to Patti's defense, reminding critics she's a living legend with a career spanning more than six decades. Some praised her performance ... saying people were being far too harsh on an icon who earned the right to sing it her own way.