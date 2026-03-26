'Hamilton' Star Messes Up National Anthem At Mets' Opening Day Game

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The New York Mets' 2026 season is off to a piping-hot start ... thanks to their national anthem singer, award-winning "Hamilton" actor Christopher Jackson, messing up the "Star-Spangled Banner."

The oopsie went down minutes ago ... when both squads lined up in front of their respective dugouts to honor the USA prior to first pitch at Citi Field.

The home team enlisted the Broadway star to sing the anthem ... but unfortunately, he lost track of where he was halfway through the performance.

Instead of crooning "O'er the ramparts we watched," Jackson paused a beat before repeating the "What so proudly we hailed" line from earlier in the verse.

Like a champ, he got back on track in time for the "were so gallantly streaming." lyrics later on in the line.

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Ask anyone who has sung the anthem in front of a massive crowd -- it's a tough gig. Mistakes happen. The guy clearly has great pipes and has received honors for his talents.