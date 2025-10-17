Bad Bunny Did Nothing Wrong By Sitting During ‘God Bless America,' Says Sports Superfan

Bad Bunny’s been getting slammed for sitting through "God Bless America" at Yankee Stadium recently -- but "Marlins Man" tells TMZ everyone needs to calm down... because the guy didn’t break any rules.

The sports superfan (real name Laurence Leavy) says he’s pissed people are ripping Bad Bunny for this ... insisting the rapper had every right to sit, it’s not against the law, and honestly, the world’s got way bigger problems than this.

Marlins Man says he was sitting right next to BB when it all went down and, sure, he told him to stand -- but Bunny’s camp had their own reasons. His handler even brought up that 'SNL' monologue where BB joked about Americans needing "4 months to learn Spanish before the Super Bowl.”

But Bunny himself stayed quiet, kept to himself, came late, left early, and was glued to his phone. Fans around them assumed he was ducking the National Anthem, and 'God Bless America' caught him off guard, so he left, but Marlins says it looked more like bad timing than some kind of major political statement.

He admits the optics didn’t help -- especially since BB was in disguise and sitting next to himself, who was dressed like a human traffic cone -- but still, it shouldn’t be a scandal.