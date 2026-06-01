Chud The Builder Makes Emotional Plea in Court Amid Assault Charges

Chud The Builder is making an emotional plea in court to get his Ford truck back … claiming cops seized it during his recent arrest but have yet to return it ... TMZ has learned.

We obtained new court docs showing Chud asked for his 2018 White Ford F250 to be turned over to him. The vehicle was taken into custody by cops after Chud's May arrest.

Chud says the seized car was not contraband or evidence in the arrest. He says the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office continuing to hold on to his car “without legal justification” is causing undue hardship to him and his fiancée, who needs the pickup to get around.

As TMZ first reported, Chud was involved in a shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse. He was arrested after the incident and charged with Criminal Attempt: Murder, Employing a Firearm During Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.