Chud The Builder's Lawyer Fires Back at Racist Claims for Defending Him

Chud the Builder’s attorney is pushing back hard against accusations he’s racist just for representing the controversial streamer in court.

Attorney Jake Fendley released a lengthy statement after backlash over defending Chud -- legal name Dalton Eatherly -- insisting that representing someone accused of racist behavior does not make him racist himself.

Fendley said he’s represented clients from all walks of life and called it awful that people are labeling him racist over doing his job as a criminal defense attorney. He also pointed to his family history and legal background while defending his decision to take the case.

The lawyer added that attorneys are supposed to represent people regardless of race, religion or ideology ... arguing it’s ridiculous to assume a defense lawyer automatically agrees with a client’s alleged actions.

As TMZ previously reported, a woman named Yashmine Shauntea West filed a petition for a protective order against Chud in November 2025, claiming he had committed "racial violent behavior" against her -- but her request was denied.