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Chud the Builder Alleged Shooting Victim Rushed Away on Gurney, Video

Chud the Builder Alleged Victim Wheeled Away on Gurney, on Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
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CHAOTIC AFTERMATH
Video: Video Captures Aftermath of Shooting Involving Streamer "Chud the Builder"
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The alleged victim who cops say was shot by Chud the Builder looked upright and alert in a video taken right after the incident went down yesterday.

We've obtained a clip capturing the aftermath of the alleged shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse Wednesday ... and it shows an individual other than Chud -- real name Dalton Eatherly -- being loaded into the back of an ambulance via gurney.

Chud the Builder Wounded in Self-Inflicted Shooting
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On The Scene Shots Launch Gallery
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The man being wheeled away is pointing around the area ... seemingly telling a story to the woman in a red polo walking swiftly alongside the transport.

While the medics work quickly, they're not performing any life saving measures -- so, it looks like any injuries are under control.

We obtained photos of Chud after the showing yesterday ... and, they showed him on a gurney as well -- right before he was charged and booked for Criminal Attempt: Murder, Employing a Firearm During Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.

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Self-Constructed Wound
Video: Self-Inflicted Shooting Outside Tennessee Courthouse Leaves "Chud the Builder" Wounded
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Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:15 PM yesterday and detained two men who police say got into a fight that escalated into gunfire.

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