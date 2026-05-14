Chud the Builder Alleged Shooting Victim Rushed Away on Gurney, Video
Chud the Builder Alleged Victim Wheeled Away on Gurney, on Video
The alleged victim who cops say was shot by Chud the Builder looked upright and alert in a video taken right after the incident went down yesterday.
We've obtained a clip capturing the aftermath of the alleged shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse Wednesday ... and it shows an individual other than Chud -- real name Dalton Eatherly -- being loaded into the back of an ambulance via gurney.
The man being wheeled away is pointing around the area ... seemingly telling a story to the woman in a red polo walking swiftly alongside the transport.
While the medics work quickly, they're not performing any life saving measures -- so, it looks like any injuries are under control.
We obtained photos of Chud after the showing yesterday ... and, they showed him on a gurney as well -- right before he was charged and booked for Criminal Attempt: Murder, Employing a Firearm During Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:15 PM yesterday and detained two men who police say got into a fight that escalated into gunfire.