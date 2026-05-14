Chud the Builder Alleged Shooting Victim Rushed Away on Gurney, Video

The alleged victim who cops say was shot by Chud the Builder looked upright and alert in a video taken right after the incident went down yesterday.

We've obtained a clip capturing the aftermath of the alleged shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse Wednesday ... and it shows an individual other than Chud -- real name Dalton Eatherly -- being loaded into the back of an ambulance via gurney.

The man being wheeled away is pointing around the area ... seemingly telling a story to the woman in a red polo walking swiftly alongside the transport.

While the medics work quickly, they're not performing any life saving measures -- so, it looks like any injuries are under control.

We obtained photos of Chud after the showing yesterday ... and, they showed him on a gurney as well -- right before he was charged and booked for Criminal Attempt: Murder, Employing a Firearm During Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.