Trespass Suspect Returns to Chris Brown's House, Arrested Again, Police Say

Trouble keeps finding its way to Chris Brown's front gate ... because TMZ has learned cops were called BACK to his home Thursday morning over yet another trespassing -- and it's the same guy as last night.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police responded to Brown's property after reports came in of a suspicious person wandering around the private roadway near the house. The unidentified suspect is now in custody.

We're told the suspect is the same guy who was arrested outside Chris' home Wednesday night after allegedly hopping a fence and trying to start a fire on the property.

Our sources say the guy was seen pacing up and down the street today near the gated property before cops were called in.

As we have reported, there have been a number of incidents at Brown's home in recent weeks. At the start of the month, one of Brown's guards allegedly fired a CO2-style weapon during a confrontation with a woman ... after sources claimed she ran over his foot with her car.