Chris Brown's Ex Housekeeper Asks Judge to Block Rapper From Bringing Up Alleged Payment

Whether or Not Chris Brown's People Paid Me Is Irrelevant!!!

Chris Brown's ex-housekeeper is asking a judge to keep out evidence that a member of Brown's team gave her money for medical bills after his dog attacked her ... claiming it's not relevant to the case.

Maria Avila filed court documents last week telling a judge she believes defendants may attempt to introduce evidence she received money from a man named Emil Lewis or another third party.

She says Lewis has made statements that he gave the plaintiff "tens of thousands of dollars for payment of [her] medical bills" after the dog attack. Maria says she disputes this claim.

In any event, Maria argues the alleged payments are irrelevant to liability or damages ... because it does not prove or disprove whether the actual attack took place, the nature and extent of her injuries, and whether Brown should be held responsible.

She also argues a witness can testify only if they have personal knowledge ... and she says "there is no witness with personal knowledge who can testify that such payments were made." She insists that including the alleged evidence will only serve to prejudice the jury against her.

As you know ... Maria's suing Chris for $90 million after she claims his dog viciously attacked her ... leaving her with extensive damage to her face in shocking photos she wants to show at trial.

Brown has denied these claims ... claiming instead that his ex-housekeeper provoked the dog.