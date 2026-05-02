Shooting Outside Chris Brown’s Home, Suspect Arrested

Shots were fired outside Chris Brown's L.A. home Friday afternoon, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police were called to Chris' house in Tarzana around 4 PM yesterday after a report of a possible shooting outside the property.

According to our sources, a female caller reported that a shooting had just occurred and described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 35 years old, who allegedly fired at her vehicle during the incident.

Play video content Video: Dispatch Audio Reveals Gunfire Erupted Outside Chris Brown’s Home Broadcastify.com

In dispatch audio obtained by TMZ ... authorities are heard dispatching officers to his Tarzana address and describing what the suspect was wearing at the time of the incident.

We're told when officers arrived on scene, they interviewed both parties involved ... adding the male suspect told police the woman refused to leave the area, leading to an argument breaking out.

The suspect allegedly claimed the situation escalated when the woman drove her vehicle over his foot, after which he fired shots at her car.

LE sources say the male suspect was taken into custody at the scene and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

It is currently unclear whether Chris was home at the time of the incident or if either party involved had any personal connection to him.

Officials also note the shooting did not take place inside the residence or on the actual property, but rather on the street outside the home.