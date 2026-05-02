Nancy Mace's Email to Judge Name-Dropping Trump Revealed in Court

Nancy Mace's email to a judge name-dropping the president was revealed in the congresswoman's court battle with her ex ... TMZ has learned.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, there's a copy of an email it appears Nancy sent to the judge presiding over the defamation lawsuit brought by Nancy's ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant.

In the alleged email, dated March 9, Nancy explains why she can't make a hearing later that month. The politician explained she was "OCONUS," which stands for Outside the Continental United States.

“Won’t say where, as I don’t trust counsel with my life or my safety. If I’m back in time, I’ll be at White House Thursday upon the invitation of the President,” the email reads.

At the time, Nancy said she was planning to hire counsel after representing herself for a bit, saying “while I have thoroughly enjoyed being pro se, so much so it’s made me want to go to law school, I will not be able to be present Thursday.”

“Hopefully, my bit with new attorneys is open and shut,” the email says. “Should be open and shut. Easy to wash your hands of it, judge and extricate yourself from the mess counsel has created.”

“Sincerely and most respectfully, It’s been real and I’ll miss this email thread and will miss preparing those pleadings myself,” she said. “You should hear something soon.”

The note ends with a reference to opposing counsel copied on the email, reading. “Please, no last-minute shenanigans. Judge Hocker please take special care with all of their nonsense. It’s insane they behave like kangaroos in your honorable court."

The judge responded to the email, "Rep. Mace: I am a little confused. Are you asking for a continuance? Will you have counsel on board by Thursday?"

The legal drama started in November 2025. Patrick sued Nancy, claiming she, without proof, accused him of sexually assaulting a woman in October 2018, and videotaped it. Patrick and Nancy were engaged to be married prior to November 2023.

He claimed Nancy became paranoid that he was dating other women in the fall of 2023. He claimed she took his phone and stole photos from his device, which she later tried to use against him.

He claimed Nancy initially “conspired with several people” in his inner circle, but after several failed attempts, she morphed her conspiracy plans to include two other women, an unidentified woman, identified as Jane Doe, and his estranged wife.

Patrick said Jane Doe sued him. He said the three women falsely branded him a rapist. Patrick sued Nancy for defamation.

The lawsuit came months after Nancy made allegations against Patrick on the House floor.

In response, Nancy denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She said she did not concoct a false narrative against her ex with the other women, nor did she blackmail or try to ruin Patrick.

She said she obtained videos and photos from his phone with his permission.

In January, Patrick asked for Nancy to be found in contempt for allegedly violating a gag order in the case restricting them from talking about the other publicly. Patrick pointed to Nancy’s speech on the House floor, where she made claims against him.