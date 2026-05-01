Matt Lauer Rape Accuser's Emotional First TV Interview Following New Memoir

Matt Lauer's rape accuser Brooke Nevils sat down for her first TV interview since releasing a memoir where she resurfaces her allegations ... and it got emotional.

Brooke tearfully recalled her interactions with the former NBC anchor in an interview with CNN's Pamela Brown.

She alleges Matt anally raped her in his hotel room while they were working at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Brooke says she continued to have sexual interactions with Matt after they got back to New York ... and she explained why she kept hanging around him despite the alleged rape.

Matt was fired from NBC in 2017 after Brooke filed a formal complaint against them ... and then multiple other women came forward with their own allegations.