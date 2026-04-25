Katie Couric Calls Matt Lauer's Rape Accuser 'Very Brave'

Katie Couric says the woman who has accused Matt Lauer of rape has shown a lot of courage in coming forward with her allegation.

The veteran journalist made the comment about her former colleague during a conversation with Page Six at City Harvest Presents The 2026 Gala: Shaken, Not Stirred earlier this week ... telling the outlet she's read an excerpt from Brooke Nevils' new book.

Couric said, "I feel terrible for her. I think she’s very brave to write the book.”

We told you about the book -- titled "Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame and the Stories We Choose to Believe" -- back in January ... which details the initial alleged assaults and the consensual encounters she had with the star after.

Nevil wrote she was drunk and alone on the night back in 2014 when she claims Lauer insisted on having anal sex with her. In the morning, she says she woke up in a pool of blood.