Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie Gummer Settles Divorce

Meryl Streep's oldest daughter Mamie Gummer is one step closer to being single again ... 'cause she's settled her divorce as of Friday.

TMZ obtained the filing ... the 'Good Wife' star told a Los Angeles court Friday her divorce from Mehar Sethi is settled and moving full steam ahead after she originally filed in February 2025.

We told you at the time she said their union needed to end due to irreconcilable differences. She was seeking joint legal and physical custody of their son Peter and daughter Mary, plus spousal support. Meanwhile, she checked the box to terminate the court's ability to award support to her now ex-husband.

It's unclear what agreement they reached about any sort of support and child custody ... those docs are private. But, Mamie says she and Mehar have determined a plan and are ready to legally end their marriage.

The pair tied the knot in February 2019, two weeks before they welcomed their now 7-year-old son.