Cyndi Lauper Jokingly Threatens Heckler During Las Vegas Residency Concert

Play video content Video: Cyndi Lauper Curses Out Heckler At Vegas Show Instagram/@JPASC24

Cyndi Lauper showed her "True Colors" during her Las Vegas residency show Friday night ... cursing out a heckler and jokingly threatening to come for them!

Check it out -- the pop star was attempting to introduce a song during her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace when an audience member got rowdy. She immediately clocked them, saying ... "I don’t know what the f*** he’s saying. Please remember where you are, OK?"

She wasn't done there ... Cyndi added, "If you’re trying to shade me bitch, I’m going to come for you. I’m from Brooklyn, and if I want to f***ing talk, I will do a tap dance if I f***ing want!"

Her attitude was met with a round of applause from fans ... and she was able to move on with the show.