Nicki Minaj Brings Out Cyndi Lauper for 'Pink Friday Girls' Duet

Play video content X / @brokeboyvibe

Nicki Minaj pulled out all the stops with surprise guests at her New York homecoming 'Pink Friday 2' tour stop but no one expected her grand reveal -- the one and only Cyndi Lauper!!!

The iconic singer shocked the Barclays Center, full of Barbs on Wednesday night, as Nicki brought the house down performing “Pink Friday Girls.”

Play video content

Cyndi’s style is still as eclectic as ever … she hit the stage with a multi-colored graffiti jacket and her signature spiky hairdo.

Nicki’s record samples Cyndi’s classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment to see her step in with her own golden vocals!!!

When it was all said and done, both artists shared a big hug and a moment of mutual respect and appreciation ... but, ultimately, Nicki bowed graciously to thank her special guest for joining her onstage. She also told the crowd what an inspiration Cyndi had been to her.

Young M.A., Kai Cenat and Pepa from Salt N Pepa were also in the building.