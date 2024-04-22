Nicki Minaj Hurls Object Back into Crowd After Almost Getting Hit in Face

Play video content TikTok / @kimberly.gray5

Nicki Minaj will not stand for objects being thrown at her -- giving one concertgoer a taste of their own medicine.

Check it out .. during a performance of her hit song "Starships," the rapper swats away an item as it flies toward her face. Clearly irritated with the onstage distraction, NM picks up the object and hurls it back into the crowd.

Even after her high-velocity revenge ... Nicki appears to keep eyeing the rowdy concertgoer, but pressed on with the weekend set in Detroit.

Fans of the rapper have since rallied around Nicki ... defending it was inappropriate for the fan to throw the object.

However, others expressed concern about a potential lawsuit for the chart-topper.

Play video content 6/18/23 Twitter / @rossbernaud

Still, there's been a disturbing trend of artists being hit in the face with unwanted items in recent years. Remember, last June, Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye after a fan threw their phone at the singer in the hope of getting a photo.

That same summer, Pink was left speechless after one of her fans threw their mom's ashes onstage.

Play video content 7/29/23 SplashNews.com

Cardi B narrowly avoided charges after she threw a mic at a fan after a drink was thrown at her during a Las Vegas performance.

Harry Styles has been hit while performing on more than one occasion. Notably, Skittles made a public plea in 2022 after the One Direction alum was pelted with the candy during one of his shows.