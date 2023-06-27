Pink Fan Throws Mother's Ashes Onstage, Leaving Singer Confused

Play video content Twitter / @jomas__

Pink's had a lot of gifts thrown onstage over the years, but something tells us this most recent item was one-of-a-kind ... as a fan tossed their mother's remains to the singer!!!

Pink was performing her headlining set at the British Summer Time Festival in London when the baggy full of ashes was thrown up onstage. Baffled, you see Pink pick up the item, ask, "Is this your mom?" followed by, "I don't know how I feel about this" before setting it down.

What's most funny about the whole thing, Pink barely misses a beat -- belting out her song "Just Like a Pill" through the whole ordeal.

Not much is clear about who threw the bag of ashes or what the reason was behind the move ... but you gotta assume the mom was a big Pink fan???

