Bebe Rexha Hit in Head by Phone During NYC Concert, Needs Stitches

Bebe Rexha had an incredibly painful experience at her NYC concert Sunday night ... collapsing onstage after getting pelted in the head by a phone.

The singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan as part of her "Best F'n Night of My Life" tour when somebody tossed the phone from a packed crowd, hitting her directly in the face.

One video posted to social media shows Bebe crumbling to her knees and slumped over in pain. Her worried handlers quickly rush to her side to give her assistance.

A second clip shows Bebe holding her injured face with one hand while waving to her fans with the other as she's escorted off the stage by her crew. The audience responded by chanting her name in support.

Her fans also expressed their concern and disgust on Twitter. One wrote, "Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that."

Another said in part, "We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok."

Reports say Bebe needed 3 stitches to close her wound.