Luigi Mangione Wasn't a UnitedHealthcare Client, But Had a 'Life-Altering' Injury

Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was never a client of his alleged victim's company ... this according to the NYPD.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny spoke with NBC New York Thursday, where he informed the outlet there's "no indication" LM was ever insured by the medical corporation ... speculating Mangione may've "targeted" UHC for its status as the largest healthcare org in the country.

As Kenny continued, he noted that Mangione "had prior knowledge that the conference was taking place on that date, at that location" -- referring to the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, where Thompson was fatally shot last week.

Mangione appeared to reference UnitedHealthcare in the manifesto found on his person when he was arrested in a Pennsylvania-based McDonald's Monday.

In the 262-word document, which law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ, the former Ivy League graduate railed against corporations ... especially those tied to the healthcare industry.

He wrote ... "I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming."

Kenny did suggest "a life-changing, life-altering injury" to Mangione's back "may have put him on this path" ... which LM previously posted about on social media.

Mangione, who is currently being detained in PA while he fights extradition to NYC, is currently facing murder and gun charges in Manhattan in connection with Thompson's death.

His attorney said Mangione plans to plead not guilty, as well as ask for bail, soon.