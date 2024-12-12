Luigi Mangione's Grandmother Left Huge Inheritance, Arrest Could Cut Him Off

Luigi Mangione's grandmother left behind tens of millions of dollars to her family ... but now there's a strong chance Luigi will be iced out of the will after being charged with murder.

According to documents obtained by TMZ ... Mary C. Mangione -- a philanthropist and grandmother of the alleged murderer -- left behind an estate worth at least $30 million to be distributed among her 10 children.

The docs insinuate the number might be much higher than $30 million -- perhaps even north of $100 million, though it doesn't say exactly how much she left behind when she passed in 2023 ... it's all pretty technical.

Unfortunately for Luigi, he might've just thrown away his chunk of the family fortune ... 'cause the money was put in a trust, where the trustees -- one of whom is Luigi's father Louis -- have the power to make distributions. But, there's a specific provision about being charged with a crime that would seemingly prevent him from getting a penny.

The document states the trustees can withhold the money if the person who would receive it has been "charged, indicted, convicted of or pleads guilty to a felony."

As you know, Luigi was charged this week with multiple felonies -- including the murder of UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson -- thus seemingly giving the trustees the power to cut Luigi out of any money he might have otherwise received.

Not only does it give trustees the power to remove someone from the will, Mary Mangione made it particularly clear she wanted to cut off any heirs charged with "heinous" or "violent" crimes ... saying she had a strong wish the "benefit of the doubt is not given to the individual." So, Mama Mangione had no time for ne'er-do-wells.

Her will has only recently been probated, so it's unclear what the trustees will do, but it doesn't look good for Luigi.

Of course, Mangione was taken into custody earlier this week in Altoona, PA after someone in a McDonald's recognized him and called the police.

He's currently locked up in SCI Huntingdon -- a prison just outside Altoona, PA -- where he's currently being kept separate from other inmates.

Mangione's family has remained largely quiet on his arrest ... outside of a short statement saying they've only heard what the media has reported, and couldn't comment beyond saying they mourned the death of Thompson.

Luigi's reading list on the popular site Goodreads seems to indicate some strife with his parents ... 'cause it looks like he added the book 'Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents.' Unclear if they really do have issues or if it was purely an academic read.