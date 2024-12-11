Luigi Mangione Was Trolled Outside Courthouse With Super Mario Bros Line, on Video

When Luigi Mangione made his initial court appearance Tuesday in Pennsylvania after a nationwide manhunt finally ended a day earlier ... and along with his outburst at the cameras, came some trolling from onlookers.

Here's the deal ... Mangione was apprehended Monday at a Pennsylvania Mickey D's ... and hours later, the Manhattan D.A. charged him with murder in the brazen December 4 fatal shooting of Brian Thompson.

After his brief extradition hearing Tuesday ... Mangione was led out of the Blair County courthouse by police where a group of reporters and others screamed questions at him ... along with a very specifical taunt.

Someone in the crowd shouted out ... "Hey, Luigi! It's a me, Mario!" ... which of course is the famous phrase used by the video game character, very popular in the mid-'90s thanks to the Nintendo 64.

Mario Bros. memes flooded social media shortly after the suspect was named ... as supporters celebrated what they believed to be a heroic act.

Mangione has been charged with second-degree murder in New York in connection with the Dec. 4 shooting of insurance executive Brian Thompson. He also faces gun and forgery charges in Pennsylvania. He's currently fighting his extradition to New York.

