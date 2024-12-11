McDonald's Where Luigi Mangione Was Arrested Sees Beefed-Up Police Presence

The McDonald's where suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione was apprehended is on high alert ... police presence has been beefed up -- whether they want it or not.

Altoona Police tell TMZ ... they have increased patrols around the local McDonald's where LM was nabbed on Monday. We're told the additional eyes on the restaurant will likely continue at least until Mangione is hauled off to NYC ... something he's currently fighting in court.

Per the police, staff at the McDonald's didn't ask for the patrols ... but it is "common practice" when a high-profile crime occurs.

Not to mention, cops are aware of all the "vague hatred" popping up online for its involvement in the capture of Mangione.

As TMZ previously reported, Mangione was arrested in the Altoona McDonald's on Monday ... after a customer reportedly saw him and recognized him from suspect photos, prompting a store employee to call the police.

Mangione was later charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 4 shooting of insurance executive Brian Thompson. He also faces gun and forgery charges in Pennsylvania.

Supporters of Mangione have since flooded the Yelp page for the McDonald's with negative reviews ... suggesting the establishment is infested with "rats."

Altoona Police tell us that nothing criminal or disturbing has happened at the location ... but they've decided to be proactive in the wake of the online hate.