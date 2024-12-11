Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Joe Rogan Calls Healthcare Industry a 'Dirty Business' After CEO Murder

Joe Rogan Says Healthcare Companies Are 'F***ing Gross' ... After Fatal Shooting Of CEO

121124_joe_rogan_1942439
dirty dirty business
The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan is coming out swinging against the healthcare industry, calling it a "dirty business" following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

During Tuesday's podcast, Rogan sat down with movie director Quentin Tarantino and producer Roger Avary ... with the trio at one point turning their conversation to Luigi Mangione -- the suspected killer of Thompson.

Luigi Mangione mug shot

Rogan said he doesn't think Mangione is a professional assassin, but rather is someone who may have had a beef with the healthcare business. Rogan also said UnitedHealthcare apparently "is really bad at denying claims.”

Rogan and Avary pointed out the large number of claims rejected by health insurance companies.

Brian Thompson united healthcare shot linkedin
Linkedin

Avary said, “I don’t think anybody is, like, going to be crying too hard over [Thompson]."

Rogan responded, “Maybe his family, but that’s about it." He added, “It’s a dirty, dirty business. The business of insurance is f***ing gross. It’s gross. Especially healthcare insurance. It’s f***ing gross.”

120924_luigi_mangione_court_kal
TELL IT TO THE JUDGE

As we reported, Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Thompson in Midtown Manhattan last week. Police went on a nationwide manhunt in search of Mangione for several days before he was finally captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania -- police say he had the murder weapon with him, along with a fake ID and a handwritten manifesto.

Prosecutors have charged Mangione with a slew of serious crimes, including murder.

related articles