Joe Rogan Calls Healthcare Industry a 'Dirty Business' After CEO Murder

Joe Rogan is coming out swinging against the healthcare industry, calling it a "dirty business" following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

During Tuesday's podcast, Rogan sat down with movie director Quentin Tarantino and producer Roger Avary ... with the trio at one point turning their conversation to Luigi Mangione -- the suspected killer of Thompson.

Rogan said he doesn't think Mangione is a professional assassin, but rather is someone who may have had a beef with the healthcare business. Rogan also said UnitedHealthcare apparently "is really bad at denying claims.”

Rogan and Avary pointed out the large number of claims rejected by health insurance companies.

Avary said, “I don’t think anybody is, like, going to be crying too hard over [Thompson]."

Rogan responded, “Maybe his family, but that’s about it." He added, “It’s a dirty, dirty business. The business of insurance is f***ing gross. It’s gross. Especially healthcare insurance. It’s f***ing gross.”

As we reported, Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Thompson in Midtown Manhattan last week. Police went on a nationwide manhunt in search of Mangione for several days before he was finally captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania -- police say he had the murder weapon with him, along with a fake ID and a handwritten manifesto.