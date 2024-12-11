Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Fans Encourage Her to Represent Luigi Mangione

Kim Kardashian Supporters Ask Her To Save Luigi Mangione ... Get Him A Pardon!!!

Suspected UnitedHealthCare CEO killer Luigi Mangione already has a lawyer, but some of Kim Kardashian's fans want him replaced by the reality star and aspiring legal eagle.

Several of Kim's ardent supporters jumped on X to encourage her to get involved in Mangione's murder case, which has captivated the country. As you know, Kim is a vocal proponent of criminal justice reform while trying to pass the bar to become an attorney.

One person on X bluntly said Kim should represent Mangione. Another speculated Kim could be looking for ways to free Mangione. A third begged someone to contact Kim so she could protect Mangione from going to jail (Too late for that.) And a fourth demanded that Kim try to get Mangione a pardon.

As we reported, Mangione is accused of fatally shooting top UHC exec Brian Thompson outside the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan last week.

Police say Mangione fled New York state, triggering a nationwide manhunt before he was caught days later in Altoona Pennsylvania and charged with serious crimes, including murder. Investigators recovered, among other things, the purported gun Mangione used in the shooting and his alleged handwritten manifesto in which he rails against the health care industry.

Meanwhile, Mangione had a court appearance Tuesday in Blair County, PA, where he was denied bail as his lawyer, Thomas Dickey, announced he's fighting extradition to New York. Before the hearing, Mangione created a spectacle as he yelled at photographers, prompting the police to rush him inside the courthouse.

As for Kim, we'll just have to see if she throws her hat into the ring on this case, but don't hold your breath.