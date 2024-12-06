Kim Kardashian Shares Pic of Broken Foot Ahead of Holiday Festivities

Kim Kardashian's holiday season just got a little less merry -- she’s got a broken foot to deal with right before Christmas!

The SKIMS founder posted an IG Story pic Friday showing off her foot in a brace, with 2 crutches in tow, and didn’t hold back in the caption ... writing, "FML, broken foot for the holidays."

Kim added an angry swearing emoji to really drive home how much of a hassle this broken foot is -- especially since the Kardashians are all about going big for the holidays.

How she broke her foot is still a mystery, but Kim may have given us a clue -- she was spotted riding an e-bike in heels earlier this week, so … maybe that’s where things went south?

We've reached out to Kim for details ... so far, no word back.