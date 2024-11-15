Kim Kardashian Pulled Over in Tricked-Out Tesla, Not Her First Offense

Kim Kardashian hasn't learned her lesson about her tricked-out vehicles ... the SKIMS founder has been hit with a fix-it ticket while cruising on PCH.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Kim was driving her new Tesla Cybertruck down the famed coastal highway in Malibu on Thursday, catching the unforgiving eye of an L.A. County sheriff's motor cop on patrol.

Cops proceeded to pull over the reality TV star for having a tinted front windshield ... an offense she was warned about over a decade ago in a different vehicle.

As TMZ previously reported ... in 2013, Kim was pulled over by cops in Calabasas, where authorities reprimanded KK for her dark windows. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum got off with a warning instead of a ticket at the time.

However, since then, Kim has found herself at the center of a number of traffic violations ... including speeding, driving without license plates, and parking errors.

So, it perhaps isn't surprising that cops brought the hammer down on her today. Still, sources say Kim was very cool with the cops, even after they cited her. We're told she received a fix-it ticket ... basically she has to show up at the sheriff's station to show them the issue has been taken care of and she won't have to pay a fine.

PCH is a famed SoCal highway that runs oceanside ... the scenic route has a reputation for being treacherous after 58 people died on the road in the last 14 years.

We're told this is why the cops made a show of pulling Kim over for her illegally tinted windows -- which are notoriously dangerous, as they impact driver visibility, especially at night.

Kim has a number of luxury cars at her disposal, however ... and so, this hiccup likely won't keep her off the road!!!