Kim Kardashian Sexy as Hell at LACMA Gala in Los Angeles

Don't Cross Me ... Well Maybe Cross Me Tonight!!!

Kim Kardashian channeled a little Princess Di Saturday night, making a splash at a fancy schmancy gala.

Kim showed up for the 2024 LACMA Art and Film Gala in L.A. and showed off the goods in a super sexy way. Her white getup was skin-tight and revealing, turning her cleavage into an unmistakable centerpiece!

Her bling included a pearl choker and a cross necklace with a twist ... something Diana made famous -- also at a charity event -- back in 1987.

Other stars hit up the event, including Blake Lively and Kaia Gerber ... and, they both looked fantastic!

And, Emily Ratajkowski also turned heads ... which is unsurprising.