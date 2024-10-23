Kim Kardashian Hosts 'Wicked' Screening Pajama Party With Ariana Grande

Kim Kardashian didn't need to ride a tornado to Oz ... she brought the magical land to her house -- hosting an advance screening of the movie "Wicked," featuring its major stars.

The reality TV star/mogul hosted a pajama party at her home for an early viewing of the film -- BTW, it's due for release in about a month.

Play video content

Kardashian shared tons of images from the magical evening ... beginning with a look at the pink and green decorations, and posters of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

Of course, just hanging posters wouldn't be good enough for a Kim K soirée ... so, she actually got Grande and Erivo to show up in person to pose with her and her mom Kris, her sisters Khloe, Kylie and Kourtney, and their children.

And, to make it a super comfy, cozy movie night ... the crew decided to make the evening a pajama party -- all made by SKIMS -- with pink and green options both available.

No Elphaba-Glinda-level tension at the event it seems ... despite Kim and Ariana dating the same guy in the past -- comedian Pete Davidson.

As you know, Kim and Pete dated from the end of 2021 to August 2022 ... while Ariana was actually engaged to PD in 2018. But, there's no awkwardness in these pics -- just huge smiles!